Tips help catch suspected armed robber in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A witness who provided a tip helped police catch a Portland man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery and pursuit in Marion County.

The incident began around 7 a.m. when a man called 911 to report two men stealing his neighbor’s motorcycle. The caller said he confronted the men, who pulled a gun on him.

The robbers left in 2 separate vehicles — a gold Mercedes and a gray Suzuki with a trailer where the stolen motorcycle was. Another person called 911 to say the Suzuki and trailer were spotted near Silverton.

Deputies spotted the Suzuki and tried to stop it, but the driver tried to get away. Eventually the driver — identified as Nathan Cutfinger — stopped in the 5300 block of Crooked Finger Road NE near Scotts Mills, and then ran into the woods.

Cutfinger, 34, was found more than 3 hours later by a Marion County K9.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated before being taken to the Marion County Jail, where he faces 11 charges, including robbery, menacing, being a felon with a weapon and reckless endangerment.

During the pursuit, the stolen motorcycle, along with other items, fell out of the trailer.

The person in the gold Mercedes remains at large and the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sr. Deputy Pete Walker at 503.932.3336.