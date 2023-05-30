PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews at Lebanon Fire District are asking for the public’s help after the agency says thieves broke into station property and stole thousands of dollars worth of investigative equipment.

The fire district said it discovered the break-in on Monday at Station 33 in Fairview, claiming thieves cut through a new security fence on the back of the property, cut the locks on the Lebanon Fire Investigation Team trailer and stole several thousand dollars worth of fire investigation tools including lights and cameras.

Lebanon Fire District says they discovered a break-in at Station 33 in Fairview, during which thieves cut a hole in a fence and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of investigation tools. May 2023 (Lebanon Fire District).

“Thefts such as these are extremely frustrating,” said Fire Marshal Ken Foster. “They affect our ability to serve our community to the high standard that is expected. We investigate the causes of fires to assist residents in insurance claims, assist law enforcement if arson is suspected, and to identify possible safety concerns. Having to replace all our investigation equipment may delay any pending or future fire investigations and has a direct effect on our community.”

Officials have not released a description or other information on the thieves.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 967- 3950 and reference case number 23-02101.