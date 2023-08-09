PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are looking for more information after a Sunday night shooting in Gresham left a juvenile hospitalized, according to Gresham Police Department.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Gresham police responded to a report of 15 gunshots being fired at an apartment complex on Southeast 190th Avenue and Southeast Yamhill.

The first responding officer said there was “an active disturbance” in the complex and while on the scene, at least one additional gunshot was fired, authorities said.

When officers entered the complex, they found a juvenile female was shot and took her to a local hospital, police said, noting, “the scene was still active and could not be declared safe for paramedics to enter.”

One juvenile male was taken into custody on an attempted murder charge, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Gresham police.

The investigation is ongoing.