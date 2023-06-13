PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are seeking tips in the unsolved murder of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead months after not returning home from school to her Lakewood, Wash. home in 2005.

At 7:45 a.m. on December 2, Adre’anna Jackson left her Portland Avenue Apartment to walk to Tilikum Elementary School, according to “Murder in the Rain” podcast host Emily Rowney, who says Jackson’s family was unaware that school was cancelled that day due to snow.

After Jackson didn’t return home at her usual time after school, her mother searched for her in their neighborhood and reported her missing to police, Rowney said.

For several hours, more than 120 police officers, search and rescue teams and volunteers searched for Jackson, Rowney said. Days after her disappearance, a few children claimed they saw Jackson, but with few leads on the case, authorities grew concerned that she was taken by someone.

On April 4, 2006, four months after her disappearance, two boys playing in a vacant lot in the Wood Brook area found skeletal remains, which were later identified as Jackson’s. The remains were found within two miles of her home, Rowney said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and police have theorized possible persons of interest in the case however no arrests have been made.

The FBI is offering $50,000 for the arrest, charges filed and conviction of a suspect. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and charges filed against the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case can submit tips to Crimestoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-TIPS (8477).