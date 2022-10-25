An undated photo of Huarleen Bain, who was killed October 23, 2020. He was 40. (Photo released October 29, 2020)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a man’s 2020 death in a car fire was ruled as a homicide, Portland police still seek the public’s help with solving the case, Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced.

On Oct. 23, 2020, around 10:40 p.m., Portland fire crews responded to a reported burning car on Northeast 148th Avenue and San Rafael Street.

While extinguishing the blaze, crews found 40-year-old Huarleen Bain dead inside the car, authorities said. Officials later ruled his death as a homicide.

Authorities say any information about Bain’s death or activities before his death can be shared anonymously with investigators or Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.