PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two hours into the year 2022, Portland’s record-year of gun violence began after an early morning shooting on New Year’s Day killed an uncle and his nephew in Northeast Portland, according to authorities.

Around 1:47 a.m. January 1, police received reports of a shooting in a neighborhood off of Northeast Sandy and Northeast 131st Place. At the scene, police said three men had gunshot wounds. Officials said one of the men died at the scene and another died in a hospital.

The men were later identified as 43-year-old Andrew Foster and his nephew 21-year-old Quayan Foster. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also accepts anonymous tips and is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.