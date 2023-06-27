PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thirty-six years after her disappearance, Clark County investigators are trying to find out what happened to 18-year-old Kimberly Kersey who went missing while walking home from school in Vancouver.

On March 11, 1987, Kersey was walking home, about two miles, from Mountainview High School, according to the “Murder in the Rain” podcast.

That day, podcast host Emily Rowney said, school was out early, and Kersey planned on walking home before heading to Tacoma for a basketball tournament with her boyfriend.

After she didn’t return home, Kersey’s parents contacted police, Rowney said — adding the next day, her mother found some of her school papers scattered on the path she typically walked home on.

During the investigation, authorities identified two suspects including Russel Strenger, who received a life sentence for the kidnapping and murder of a Vancouver woman in October 1987, and has since died in prison, Rowney said.

The other suspect was a neighbor who had a history of child molestation, according to “Murder in the Rain.”

However, Rowney says “there has been no solid evidence indicating either of these men committed this crime.”

Kersey, had blonde hair, blue eyes and pierced ears was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with “University of Paris” written on the front with jeans and white Keds, Rowney said, pointing out Kersey would be 54-years-old now.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 360-699-2366.