PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in the unsolved disappearance of a Washington woman in 2009, decades after an arrest and confession were made.

Nancy Moyer was last seen at 6:45 p.m. March 6, 2009, at a Tenino, Washington Thriftway, according to “Murder in the Rain” podcast co-host Alisha Holland.

When Moyer’s children, who were staying with their father that weekend, were brought home March 8, Moyer wasn’t there, Holland said — noting Moyer’s purse, ID and keys were still in the house and her car was in the driveway. The podcast host added the front door of Moyer’s home was open with living room lights, a bedroom lamp and a TV left on.

In July 2019, Moyer’s neighbor and coworker Eric Lee Roberts called 911 and claimed responsibility for Moyer’s death, Holland explained. Roberts stated he accidentally strangled her with a scarf during a sexual encounter.

According to Holland, Roberts has a history of domestic violence and not long after Moyer’s disappearance, Roberts poured a concrete slab on his yard.

Roberts was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to “Murder in the Rain,” and remains were never found after searches of his home and the area were conducted. Roberts then recanted his confession and charges were dropped.

Holland says Roberts is still being held for weapons charges while the state waits for more evidence to try him for Moyer’s murder.

Moyer’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for her return.

Moyer is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, white and would now be 50 years old with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Moyer was also described as having ear and naval piercings, tattoos and a scar on her right knee. Holland said Moyer drove a white Honda Civic Del Sol.

Anyone with information about Moyer or Roberts is asked to contact Detective Hamilton with the Thurston County Sheriff’s office at 360-786-5500.