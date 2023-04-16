Another food cart owner lent a tank to help out this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 3rd time in the last few years, criminals damaged the Tokyo Sando food truck in downtown Portland, frustrating the owner as he prepared for the busiest days of his week.

When Taiki Nakajima arrived Friday morning at the food truck off SW 2nd and Harvey Milk, he found his propane tank was stolen.

Taiki Nakajima owns Tokyo Sando food truck at SW 2nd and Harvey Milk in Portland, April 16, 2023 (KOIN)

“This is, like, three times for us. We tried to protect our propane tank, you know, with the locks. But they just cut it and they just break into the food truck, too,” Nakajima told KOIN 6 News. “So we just can handle it.”

He was thinking of closing his cart for the weekend — and missing out on their busiest days — when a former food cart neighbor — the owner of Persian Kebab Ali — stepped in to lend him a tank.

“We help each other,” Nakajima said. “So, we are a small community in the food truck community. But when we need help, they help me every time. And that’s so nice.”

In addition to the locks, he said he is now looking to buy a tank so large it can’t easily be stolen. But despite being repeatedly targeted, he said he is committed to staying in downtown Portland and supporting neighbors through his food.

Tokyo Sando food truck at SW 2nd and Harvey Milk in Portland, April 16, 2023 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.