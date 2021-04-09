‘Totally smashed:’ Vertical Diner break-in caught on video

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bizarre break-in at a popular Southwest Portland restaurant was caught on camera.

The footage shows a man outside the Vertical Diner on Barbur Boulevard with a large rock in his hands. He stands outside for several minutes as if he’s trying to decide whether to go through with it.

He then breaks through the glass window and goes inside, trying to open the liquor cage and office door.

Manager Steve Wright heard the window break but didn’t know the man was inside until he checked the video later.

“I heard a huge crash and I ran from the kitchen back over here to find this window was totally smashed,” he said. “So I go and look at the video and it turns out he broke the window, climbed inside, and was inside the restaurant the whole time that I was in there with him.”

Portland Police said they are investigating the incident.