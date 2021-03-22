Traffic stop in Beaverton leads to drug arrest

Police say suspects had heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, LSD, Lorazepaml, Xanax, meth, evidence of identification theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Washington County arrested a man and woman accused of possessing large quantities of illegal drugs and for evidence of identity theft.

A Beaverton Police officer stopped a vehicle heading northbound on Hwy 217 near SW Allen Boulevard for suspicion of DUII around 10 p.m. on Saturday. During the course of the DUII investigation, officers found heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, LSD, Lorazepam (79 pills), Xanax (814 pills) and Methamphetamine (1.35 lbs.).

Specific details on the evidence suggesting identity theft was not immediately provided.

Apolinar Ramirez of Hillsboro and Rita Sabin of Portland were then charged on various drug related charges and taken into custody.

Ramirez, 44, was charged with: DUII, Felony Driving While Suspended, Possession of a Controlled Substance- Heroin (misdemeanor), Distribution of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, Manufacture of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Controlled Substance- Heroin, and a Probation Violation.

Sabin was charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance- Heroin, Identity Theft, Tampering with Drug Records, Unlawful Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and a Probation Violation.



Both Ramirez and Sabin were lodged in the Washington County Jail.