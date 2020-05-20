Traffic stop leads Keizer police to alleged identity theft ring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives in Keizer said they discovered evidence of an organized identity theft operation following a traffic stop.

Matthew Rouch (Keizer Police Department)

Keizer Police pulled over a vehicle Tuesday that was hauling an ATV. Both the trailer and ATV were determined to be fraudulently purchased by the driver, later identified as Matthew Rouch.

Detectives had been part of an ongoing investigation into Rouch, 35. After his arrest, detectives searched a home believed to be Rouch’s, where they discovered evidence indicating he was involved in a fraud operation, according to police.

Rouch was booked into the Marion County Jail on several charges including Theft 1, Attempted Theft 2, Forgery 2, and Identity Theft.

The investigation remains open.