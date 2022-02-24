Officers observed a car weave in and out of eastbound traffic at a high rate of speed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gun was found by police after a man with an outstanding warrant and his passenger — a felon — was arrested after a traffic stop in Northeast Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers with the Focused Intervention Team were conducting extra patrol near Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Blvd, which has been an area that has received a high amount of gun violence.

“Officers observed a black Nissan Altima weave in and out of eastbound traffic at a high rate of speed causing other vehicles to swerve to avoid it,” PPB said. “Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for reckless driving and discovered the driver did not have a driver’s license and had an outstanding warrant.”

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Aaron H. Follstad-Martin, was then arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Officers also arrested the passenger Janae Kelley, 42, and charged her with unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and an outstanding warrant.

Police say the vehicle was later parked as a hazard and a tow was ordered.

“Upon inventory of the vehicle, officers located a .22 caliber revolver in the vehicle,” the agency added. “It was seized as evidence.”