Trailer with valuable telescopes stolen in Washington County

This 1997 Wells Cargo containing valuable telescopes was reported as stolen in rural Washington County, March 11, 2021. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A trailer containing telescopes worth thousands of dollars was stolen from a rural Washington County property, deputies said.

The owner of the property near SW Balk Peak Road and SW Laurelwood Road reported the theft Thursday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The owner reported the trailer was taken sometime during the night or possibly the night before.

A telescope stolen along with a trailer in rural Washington County, March 11, 2021. (WSCO)

Inside the trailer were two telescopes, including a custom-made, 14-foot-long telescope the owner had been working on for several decades worth $15,000. The trailer also contained a vintage Unitron worth $1,500.

Deputies said the trailer is a 1997 Wells Cargo enclosed, 16-foot, forest green trailer with a ramp door and an aerodynamic bubble on the front. The ramp door has several “Oregon Star Party” stickers. It has Oregon plates U227280.

Anyone with information about the trailer’s whereabouts is asked to call 503.629.0111 and reference case 50-21-3408.