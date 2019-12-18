Trans teen found dead in Clark County, man held for murder

Nikki Kuhnhausen had been missing from Vancouver since June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a teen missing from Vancouver since June has been found in east Clark County and a man is facing murder charges, police confirmed.

Nikki Kuhnhausen, a 17-year-old transgender teen, had not contacted her family since June 5, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Nikki’s friends told detectives she had been staying with a friend on the night of June 5 but had left to meet a man.

Investigators said Nikki’s Snapchat account showed she had been talking to a man — 25-year-old David Bogdanov — in the early morning hours of June 6.

Bogdanov confirmed he had met Nikki and driven her in his vehicle, according to Vancouver police.

In October, Bogdanov told detectives he and Nikki had been together on June 5 but he had asked Nikki to get out of his vehicle after they had some kind of conflict. He said Nikki walked away and he never saw her again.

Police said a full analysis of Bogdonov’s cell phone was carried out after obtaining a search warrant. It showed his phone at several locations, including an area in east Clark County near Larch Mountain in the early hours of June 6.

A citizen found a human skull on Dec. 7 in the Larch Mountain woods. A forensic analysis confirmed the skull, along with additional remains, belonged to Nikki.

Bogdanov was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of 2nd-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

