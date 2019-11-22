Transient babysitter faces decade-old child sex charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators looking into the case of a 33-year-old man facing multiple child sex charges are asking for the public’s help to determine if there are more victims.

Lee Zon Bennett was arrested in September 2019 after tips led them to begin an investigation into the child sex abuse arrived in May, Beaverton police said.

The cases date back to 2009 and 2011. In the first case, Bennett allegedly abused a 4-year-old girl, while the second case involves a 10-year-old girl. In both cases Bennett was staying at people’s houses and babysitting them.

He was indicted in August and arrested the next month. He faces 3 counts of first-degree sex abuse and 2 counts of first degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Beaverton police said Bennett has been transient in the past and investigators believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information or concerns should contact Beaverton PD Detective Jeff Gill at 503.526.2660.