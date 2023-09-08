Officials say Dwayne Michael Lauka has multiple aliases and ties to the Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man whom deputies allege murdered a 78-year-old woman in her Oakland, Ore. home in early August.

Officials arrested 45-year-old Dwayne Michael Lauka, a transient man from Washington County, on Friday in connection to the homicide of Terry Lea Deane. Deana was found dead in her Coltrin Lane residence on Aug. 12.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lauka also has ties to the greater Portland area and Josephine County. Investigators say he has several aliases, including Sammi Alameer, Jason Myers, Dwayne Lauk, Dwayne Michael Luaka, Dwayne Michael Alshargabi-Lauka and Michael Eugene West.

Police ask that anyone with information about Lauka or his whereabouts between Aug. 11 and Sept. 8 to contact the county sheriff’s office via 541-440-4458 or dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

Lauka currently faces second-degree murder charges, though authorities say they expect additional charges soon.

