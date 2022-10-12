PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 72-year-old was arrested after a man was found on the side of the road, suffering from multiple stab wounds, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to Linn County officials, a truck driver was traveling down Quartzville Road near Sweet Home when he came across the man who had been stabbed.

Deputies who responded to the scene say they were flagged down by the trucker, who provided them with more information — including a potential suspect’s vehicle information.

The victim, who was determined by police to be a 36-year-old transient man from Arizona, was given life-saving aid and then transported to a hospital via Life Flight.

Investigators say they learned the victim had traveled to the Quartzville Road area with other transients, including one 72-year-old man named John Kersey from Albany.

Allegedly, the victim and Kersey were arguing when Kersey got into a vehicle and ran into the victim. He then got out and reportedly stabbed the victim several times.

The victim then walked about 250 feet, where he was eventually found by the truck driver.

Police found and arrested Kersey on a charge of first-degree assault.

Meanwhile, officials say the victim is expected to survive.