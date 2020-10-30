Trap door in Tahoe reveals 40 pounds of meth, kilo of heroin

Two people were arrested after 40 pounds of meth and a kilo of heroin was found in a Chevy Tahoe, October 25, 2020 (US Attorney of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people, one from Oregon, the other from Idaho, face federal drug charges after a traffic stop on October 25, the US Attorney’s Office for Oregon said.

That day, a Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates was pulled over by Oregon State Police troopers for an undisclosed reason. When the Tahoe was searched, authorities said they found “mechanically actuated trap” under the rear seat. When it was opened, officials said they found 40 pounds of meth and a kilo of heroin.

OSP Captain Tim Fox said troopers “work diligently to observe signs of criminal activity during every traffic stop. As part of this coordinated effort, our OSP Troopers engaged these observation skills which proved fruitful in pulling a significant amount of drugs off the streets.”

The driver, Alma Lorena Pacheco Ortiz, and the passenger, Victor Gomez Casa, were both arrested. Pacheco, 52, allegedly admitted going to California for several years to get the drugs and distribute them in Eastern Oregon.

Investigators later searched her home in Ontario, Oregon and said they found about $75,000, more meth and a gun. They also said they determined she had been deported in 2013 to her native country of Mexico.

She and Casa are expected to make their first appearance in federal court soon. Casa is 26 and lives in Weiser, Idaho. They’re charged with interstate trafficking of methamphetamines and other drugs and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. Pacheco is also charged with possession of a gun from someone unlawfully in the US.

The investigation included OSP, ATF, the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Ontario Police Department.