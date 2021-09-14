Tree cutting escalates to gunfire, one dead in Polk County

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after tree cutting escalated to gunfire in Polk County Tuesday afternoon.

The homicide happened in the 3400 block of Belvedere Street Northwest after neighbors heard yelling among people who were trimming trees.

“I hear the saws going and then I hear the huge chunk, like the top of the tree fell, it hit the ground and then there was a lot of hootin’ and hollering, and just you know, ribbing amongst co-workers,” said Scott, a neighbor in the area. “Within 15 seconds or so of the log hitting the ground I heard two shots and I was able to see peripherally two flashes right in front of me about 50 yards away.”

Several other neighbors told KOIN 6 News the same thing. They think a fight broke out between workers in the neighborhood.

There is a tree service truck and tree removal equipment in the taped-off area, but police have not confirmed who was involved in the shooting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they are still early in the investigation, but they did confirm one person died.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.