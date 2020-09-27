Trespassing suspect incites gunfire from WashCo deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of trespassing instigated a confrontation with Washington County Sheriff’s deputies late Saturday — causing one deputy to open fire towards the man.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of SW Cascadia Street and SW Cascadia Court in Aloha around 10 p.m. on reports of a dispute between neighbors. The caller told WCSO his neighbor, Breck Carter, was back on his property a day after he had been caught trespassing.

Responding deputies arrived to make contact with Carter, 39, but he immediately ran into his home. When deputies knocked on the door, Carter presented a firearm and pointed at several deputies through the window, according to WCSO. About 10 minutes later, a deputy on containment duty saw Carter point a firearm at him through a window, sparking the deputy to fire his weapon. WCSO said no one was struck when the deputy opened fire.

The scene where Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a neighbor dispute in the area of SW Cascadia Street and SW Cascadia Court in Aloha September 26, 2020 (WCSO)

More than two hours later crisis negotiators were able to persuade Carter to surrender and was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. Carter was first taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on an unrelated injury. Then he was booked into the Washington County Jail where he faces three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, three counts of Menacing and one count of Harassment.

The names of the deputies involved will not be released at this time.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation.