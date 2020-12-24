TriMet bus damaged by gunfire, suspect flees

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A suspect shot at someone on a TriMet bus in North Portland, December 24 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone fired shots at a TriMet bus on Thursday.

Portland Police say no one was injured when a suspect fired their gun towards someone on the bus in the 12900 block of Northeast Prescott Drive.

The gunshot hit one of the bus windows.

The suspect fled and has not been found.

Police say they are continuing their investigation.

