TriMet: Driver who was shot expected to make full recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet issued a statement Sunday saying the driver struck by a bullet Saturday is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

“The TriMet family is reeling from the shooting of one of our coworkers as he was serving our community,” the agency said. “Our hearts go out to him and his family during this difficult time.”

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to shots fired around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of NE 102nd and NE Halsey Street. Police said the shooting victim was had been struck by a bullet that went straight through the bus’ windshield.

The driver was not believed to have been a target in the shooting, PPB said.

There were 25 passengers on the bus, but no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to reference case #21-138251 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website or “P3 Tips” phone app for cash rewards up to $2,500.