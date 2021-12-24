TriMet groping suspect spotted on bus, arrested

A man accused of groping a 15-year-old girl on a TriMet bus Dec. 15 was arrested after being seen on another bus Thursday evening. (Courtesy/Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of groping a 15-year-old girl on a TriMet bus Dec. 15 was arrested after being seen on another bus Thursday evening.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Jose Thomas Chanmay got on the Line 72 bus Dec. 15 along Northeast 82nd Avenue and “inappropriately touched” a teenage girl. He got off the bus at the NE Cully Boulevard and Killingsworth Street stop, deputies said.

Before his arrest Thursday, MCSO issued a press release asking the public for help in finding Chanmay. Later that same evening, deputies said a TriMet employee reported seeing him riding another bus along NE 82nd Avenue.

Officers with MCSO’s Transit Police Division responded to the scene and arrested Chanmay — who, authorities said, was on parole and wanted for a prior sex abuse charge.

Chanmay is charged with sex abuse in the third degree and harassment.

Transit police officers believe there may be more victims and MCSO released Chanmay’s booking photo for reference.