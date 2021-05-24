TriMet union wants safer conditions for drivers following shooting

A bullet hole can be seen in the windshield of a bus on the corner of Ne 102nd and Halsey Saturday May 22, 2021 (KOIN).

ATU 757 President: 'It's sad because this driver was operating his bus, trying to do his job'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The president of the local TriMet union said Monday she wants buses to be safer for drivers following Saturday’s shooting in which a bus driver was struck by a bullet in Northeast Portland.

On May 22, a bullet came through the window of a TriMet bus, striking the driver near the intersection of NE 102nd Street and NE Halsey while 25 people were onboard.

Despite the Portland Police Bureau saying the driver was not targeted in the incident, ATU 757 President Shirley Block said these types of incidents should not be happening.

“It’s sad because this driver was operating his bus, trying to do his job, and a stray bullet just came right through the windshield and hit him in the shoulder,” Block told KOIN 6. “In a case like this we need to be advocating for stronger glass from the manufactures.”

Block said she was also grateful for the capture of Henry Brogdon, the man accused of killing TriMet driver Breauna White on May 5. White was not on duty when she was fatally wounded, but Block said she was very much part of the TriMet family.

“Bre had two small kids,” she said. “She just had a baby. I had just gone to her celebration of life on Friday and the church was packed with her family and friends.”

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website or “P3 Tips” phone app for cash rewards up to $2,500.