Trooper finds 7 pounds of cocaine in floor of SUV

Cocaine seized during a traffic stop on I-5 in Jackson County, April 17, 2020. (Oregon State Police)

Marisol Torres Cervantes of Vancouver was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man was arrested after troopers pulled him over for a traffic violation and found more than seven pounds of cocaine in his vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

Marisol Torres Cervantes was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when he was stopped Friday afternoon on I-5 near Medford in Oregon’s Jackson County, Oregon State Police said.

The trooper who made the stop found two hidden compartments in the floor of the vehicle and, inside them, 7.2 pounds of cocaine and about 3.5 grams of heroin.

Cervantes, 50, was booked into the Jackson County Jail for unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of heroin.