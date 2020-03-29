Troopers involved in deadly shooting near Salem identified

The Troopers are on administrative leave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police Troopers who were involved in a deadly shooting south of Salem late Thursday night, March 26, have been identified by the Salem Police Department.

Troopers Sherron DeBerry, Michael Iacob, Caleb Yoder, and Recruit Trooper Joshua Buckles were all involved in the shooting that killed at 51-year-old Oregon City man on Interstate-5.

OSP Troopers pulled a car over on I-5 just before midnight after receiving complaints. During the traffic stop, an argument ensued. The Salem Police Department said Troopers then shot the suspect. The details of what happened during the altercation were not released by authorities.

The man killed was the only person inside the car. Salem police have identified him as William Patrick Floyd. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The troopers involved were uninjured. Those troopers were placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident, per standard procedure, and currently remain on leave.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the shooting.