PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Arizona man is facing federal charges after Oregon State Police troopers pulled him over in La Grande and found more than 100,000 fentanyl pills inside his vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, troopers stopped 36-year-old Moises Rojo Velazquez, of Phoenix, Ariz., on Interstate 84 on Friday, April 21.

Rojo Velazquez had a passenger and the passenger’s 17-year-old daughter inside the vehicle with him at the time of the traffic stop, authorities said. .

Inside the car, a trooper found a large camouflage bag on the floor. Inside, there were more than 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, two pounds of powdered fentanyl and six pounds of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rojo Velazquez was arrested on a charge of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

He made his first appearance in federal court Monday and was ordered to be detained until later court proceedings.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Oregon State Police are investigating the case. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.