PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said a sixth suspect was arrested in a child predator sting that first launched in September.

Michael Lund, 32, was arrested at his Troutdale apartment on Monday after a Washington County grand jury indicted him, authorities said. Lund is facing charges of luring a minor and second-degree online sexual corruption of a minor.

Over the course of three months, detectives say Lund messaged an account that he allegedly believed belonged to a child but was actually run by undercover investigators. Officials said he offered to meet the child for sex multiple times.

Lund’s arrest was part of an undercover child predator sting that landed five others in jail.

Michael Lund was arrested on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 as part of an undercover child predator sting in Washington County (Courtesy: WCSO).

The Sheriff’s Office believes there may be additional victims and asks anyone with information to call 503.846.2700.