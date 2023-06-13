PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man living in Troutdale faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Tuesday for sharing ISIS propaganda and recruitment materials online.

Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

On Nov. 30, 2020, he was also charged with providing and attempting to provide material support for ISIS, and making false statements in an immigration application.

Mothafar immigrated to the U.S. from Iraq in 2014 and was a co-founder of the pro-ISIS media organization Sunni Shield Foundation.

In his role, the U.S. District Attorney’s office says Mothafar shared ISIS battle footage and encouraged viewers to travel to Iraq and Syria to “conduct attacks on behalf of the organization.”

The DA’s office says Mothafar and the Sunni Shield also published Al Anfal, “an online newspaper promoting the Islamic State’s goals and advocating violent jihad.” Graphics in the publication also encouraged readers to “attack and kill Westerners and conduct knife attacks against ISIS enemies.”

According to the DA’s office, Mothafar was in frequent contact with ISIS Central Media in Iraq, which would instruct satellite media groups on how to prepare media materials. Officials say Mothafar also:

Provided graphic designs to the Khattab Media Foundation

Assisted in the production of the Youth of the Caliphate magazine

Published ISIS news on Nashr News Agency channels

Worked with Fursan al-Rafa’ (Knights of Uploading) to publish pro-ISIS material online

Assisted the Saqri Foundation with designs

Communicated with Abu Qaswara al-Shanqiti, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist imprisoned in West Africa

Connected Qaswara al-Shanqiti with two ISIS officials in hopes of aiding his release

Mothafar will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024. Along with prison time, he also faces a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release.