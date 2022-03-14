PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Troutdale man is being held in the Multnomah County Jail to face a murder charge for a March 11 homicide on SE 182nd, the Gresham police said.

Daniel Hensley was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Corey Monroe of Portland.

Shortly after midnight that night, Monroe was shot in the chest in a parking lot of Rockwood Plaza on SE 182nd Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital and died later.

Hensley faces 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges, along with a DUII for an unrelated case.

The case remains an active investigation. Anyone with info is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.