PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Troutdale man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a Gresham shooting last year.

Daniel Roy Hensley, 34, was identified to have fired shots in a parking lot of Rockwood Plaza on SE 182nd Avenue on March 11, 2022. When police arrived at the scene, officers found Corey Monroe, 28, had been shot once in the chest, according to authorities.

Monroe was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

A grand jury indicted Hensley in April of 2022.

Hensley pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

He has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.