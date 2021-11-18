Known robbery suspect being sought in Troutdale

Robbery happened around 3 p.m.

by: Tim Steele

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at a crime scene, November 18, 2021 (Twitter)

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — A search for a known suspect involved in a Troutdale robbery briefly closed roads in the area, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

South Troutdale Road was closed between SW Corbeth Lane to Stark Street for a short time until being reopened around 4 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect “is known to law enforcement and will be contacted at a later time.” It’s unclear at this time what was robbed or who the suspect is.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

