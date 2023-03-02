The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A 30-year-old suspect, who was shot and injured by a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy after reports of gunfire in Troutdale, was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury.

Sean Ryan Bahrman was indicted Monday, Feb. 27, on four counts of menacing and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

The deputy involved in the shooting, Sgt. David Jackson, who has served with the MCSO for nine years on the patrol unit, remains on leave, following standard protocol. An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the East County Major Crimes Team.

At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as Bahrman, firing a weapon at a business in the 25100 block of Southeast Stark Street in Troutdale. The 911 caller said the man was shooting windows at a business, which had several people inside, as well as at vehicles in the parking lot. The community members were warned to shelter in place as both deputies and Gresham Police officers responded.

Bahrman was holding what appeared to be a real firearm, and reportedly fired at responding law enforcement. Deputies and officers said they attempted to de-escalate the situation by maintaining distance and telling him to drop the weapon. Bahrman did not comply, and began moving toward a neighborhood on Southwest 29th Street. He placed his first weapon on the ground and pulled out a second weapon.

For 10 minutes law enforcement said they tried to de-escalate the confrontation, as Bahrman allegedly waved the weapon in multiple directions, including at a home and himself.

After the second time pointing the weapon at law enforcement, Deputy Jackson fired a single shot, hitting Bahrman in the left abdomen. He dropped the weapon and first-aid was administered before he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After treatment, he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. No other injuries were reported from the confrontation.

Police described both weapons as “replica firearms” that used ball bearings as projectiles.