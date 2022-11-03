PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Nevada man convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Court documents say 60-year-old Albert Wayne Welling, who was employed as an interstate truck driver, sexually abused and assaulted a child who would travel with him on his trips. Welling and the child, who was in kindergarten when the abuse started, stayed in hotels across Oregon, Nevada and other states.

During this time, Welling reportedly acted as though he was in an adult romantic relationship with the child, giving gifts and allowing the child to use a debit card that he funded — telling the child “you owe me” in exchange. Court documents state the man would abuse the child every day or every other day.

The child bravely disclosed Welling’s abuse in September 2022, officials said.

The following month, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned an indictment charging Welling with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, according to authorities. In July of 2022, Welling was charged with traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, coercing and enticing a minor, and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Welling was found guilty on all counts on July 26, 2022.

The FBI urges anyone who may have information relating to the physical abuse or online exploitation of children to contact them at 800-225-5324 or to submit a tip via the link above.