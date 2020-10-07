Truck loses 2 wheels in chase with deputies on Hwy 26

Michael Brady Ford, 43, of Gresham surrenders to Clackamas County Sheriff deputies following a chase on Highway 26 October 5, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham man with outstanding warrants was booked into Clackamas County Jail Monday after leading law enforcement on a chase along Highway 26.

CCSO said Michael Brady Ford, 43, first fled Warm Springs Police just before 3 a.m. in the area of Government Camp. Police had pursued Ford’s vehicle–a Ford F-150–on charges of Attempt to Elude and Reckless Driving. The Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office also had additional probable cause to arrest Ford on Assault III and Hit and Run charges out of Deschutes County.

Just east of Rhododendron, Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies laid down Stop Sticks–tools designed to create a controlled deflation of a vehicles tire. While leading deputies westbound on the highway, the tires on Ford’s truck began to deteriorate due to the damage caused by the Stop Sticks. Eventually two of the tires withered away and Ford was driving on two metal wheels.

Once the truck came to a halt, deputies ordered Ford out of the truck. Deputies said Ford complied without incident and was then taken into custody.

Highway 26 was closed in both directions on the east end of Rhododendron for about 20 minutes during the incident.

Ford was booked for Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, and Criminal Mischief II.