PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are trying to track down a truck and a trailer that was stolen with firearms and ammunition inside.

According to PPB, the truck and trailer were stolen Monday morning near the Oxford Suites on North Jantzen Street.

A business out of St. Helens showed the firearms at a gun show at the Expo Center this past weekend – and said workers could only watch as thieves took off.

The truck is a white Ford F-250 with Oregon license plate U421043. The trailer is described as having “United Trailers” stickers on it and Washington license plate C55676A.