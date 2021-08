PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) – Oregon State Police are searching for answers after a horrific discovery was made at a rest stop.

On Dec. 10, 2020, off Highway 18 – about 40 miles west of Salem – a duffel bag was discovered in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor. It contained the remains of a female child.

If you know anything about this case, call OSP at 800.442.0776.