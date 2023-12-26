PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shockwave ran through the Portland metro area earlier this year when the bodies of five missing women were discovered and it appeared some of them may have been connected.

The incident caused panic and the phrase “possible serial killer” was said commonly about the investigation.

According to authorities, four of the deaths may be connected and they even named a person of interest in the investigation.

AM Extra was joined by the hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast to talk about the case.

Watch the full video in the player above.