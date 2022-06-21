PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement in Oregon needs the public’s help locating an escaped prisoner.

Chadwick Alan Shore escaped from prison in 2004 after he was arrested for attacking his girlfriend a year prior.

Shores also goes by the name Anthony and the nickname “Sea Shore.” He is 5’11”, weighs roughly 160 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Shores should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him officials say do not approach him but call 911.

