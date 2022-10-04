PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Danae Williams, 25, was shot while stopped at a red light at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Dekum Street in May of 2021. She later died from her injuries.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, in addition to a $2,500 Crime Stoppers of Oregon reward.

If you have any information that could help Danae’s family find her killer, you are asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324. You can also leave a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

