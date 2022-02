PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is rewarding up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible for the murder of De’Annzello McDonald.

The hosts from the Murder in the Rain podcast break down the unsolved case.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon, contact the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit online at tips.Fbi.Gov.