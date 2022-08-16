PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In this week’s True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the unsolved murder of Gregory Allen Toeniskoetter.

The 42-year-old was found dead in his Southwest Portland home in August of 2009. It appeared there had been a robbery and he was killed during the break in.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,5000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and as always, tipsters can remain anonymous. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to submit a tip at Crime Stoppers Of Oregon’s website here or call the cold case homicide unit directly at 503-823-0400.

Listen to Murder in the Rain investigations wherever you stream your podcasts, learn more at murderintherain.com, and tune in to AM Extra every Tuesday morning for a new local case.