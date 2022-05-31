PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement needs your help locating an escaped prisoner, who has been on the run for more than 30 years.

22-year-old Jamie Cervantes Urenda went to prison in June of 1987 on a charge for first degree rape. He escaped with another inmate in 1989 from an Oregon Department of Corrections’ recreation yard in Salem.

Any information on Cervantes Urenda’s whereabouts can be submitted to the Santiam Correctional Institution at 503-378-5807.

Listen to Murder in the Rain investigations wherever you stream your podcasts, learn more at murderintherain.com, and tune in to AM Extra every Tuesday morning for a new local case.