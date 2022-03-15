PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police need the public’s help in the search for the suspected killer of Johnny Polanco, who was shot and killed in Southeast Portland last summer.

The hosts from the Murder in the Rain podcast break down the case, and the search for his suspected killer, Leonard Edwards, on this week’s True Crime Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508. Please reference case number 21-231670.