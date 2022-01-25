True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Kacey Perry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been more than 20 years since Kacey Ann Perry went missing in Portland.

The hosts from the Murder in the Rain podcast look back at what happened before the 10-year-old disappeared.

Nearly a year after her disappearance, a man named Brian George confessed to murdering Kacey. According to his account, he killed Kacey and buried her in Kelso, WA.

Searches took place in the wooded area he described in his confession; however, no human remains were recovered.

George later recanted. To this day he is still a suspect, however, there was never any evidence that linked him to her murder.

Today, Kacey would be 41-years-old. She has blond hair and blue eyes. At the time of her disappearance, Kacey had significant dental issues that would be noticeable when she smiles or speaks. She has a scar on her right foot near her ankle and a large mole in the center of her back.



Anyone with information is urged to call Portland police at 503-796-3400