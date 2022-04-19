PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement is looking for an escaped female prisoner, Shelly Radan, who snuck away with another inmate while they were out on a work crew in Salem on October 11, 2021.

Her known aliases are Shelly Lee Crawford, Michael P Crawford, Mike Crawford, and Michael Prince Crawford.

If you see Radan, do not approach her as she should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the DOC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.

Listen to Murder in the Rain investigations wherever you stream your podcasts.