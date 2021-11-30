True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Sofia Juarez?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly two decades ago, the first ever Amber Alert was issued in Washington state after a four-year-old little girl went missing. To this day she has not been found.

Sofia Juarez was playing in her bedroom with family in their Kennewick home on the night of February 4, 2003. Her mother thought she left to go to the store with family, but when she didn’t return they called police. Sofia’s disappearance was immediately treated as an abduction and the first ever Washington state Amber Alert was issued.

Sofia would be 23 years old today.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the discovery of Sofia’s whereabouts. Tips in Sofia’s case can be submitted to Special Investigator Al Wehner at 509-628-0333 or online at go2kennewick.com.

The hosts from the Murder in the Rain podcast share this week’s True Crime Tuesday.