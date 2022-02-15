True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Troy Carney?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jackson County Sheriff’s need the public’s help solving the unsolved murder of Troy Dean Carney from 2008.

This week on True Crime Tuesday, the hosts from the Murder in the Rain podcast talk about how this case may be connected to another unsolved murder that happened on the same day.

A few weeks ago the podcast detailed the 2008 unsolved case of David Edwin Lewis whose body was discovered when a property fire was extinguished on Dead Indian Memorial Road in Medford, Oregon. David had been shot to death and the fire was likely set to cover up the crime.

On that same day, September 4th, 2008, another man was found shot to death roughly 30 miles away.

It’s unknown at this time if Troy Carney’s and David Lewis’s murders are connected in any way.

Tips on both David and Troy’s cases can be submitted to the Jackson County Cold Case Team at (541) 774-6800. Or if preferred, anonymous tips can be submitted at (541) 774-8333.