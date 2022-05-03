PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 31-year-old Zackary Joel Harris passed away in the hospital earlier this year after succumbing to gunshot wounds he sustained on March 16.

The hosts of Murder in the Rain podcast recap the unsolved case on this True Crime Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 503-823-4357- referencing case 22-71227.

Listen to Murder in the Rain investigations wherever you stream your podcasts, and tune in to AM Extra every Tuesday morning for a new local case.